Next storm hits SW Montana Friday with gusty winds and showers

Posted at 1:06 PM, May 12, 2022
BOZEMAN – Strong area of Low-pressure has pushed into central and eastern Montana Thursday afternoon producing widespread areas of moderate to heavy rainfall and higher mountain. The eastern half of SW Montana, roughly Bozeman to West Yellowstone eastward, was also impacted by this storm with fantastic moisture.

The next weather maker is currently stalled along the coast but will begin to move into Montana overnight and reach SW Montana by Friday morning. A stronger cold front will bring increasing surface wind gusts to the entire state and locally peak gusts 30 to 50 mph are possible Friday afternoon.

This storm will also produce scattered valley rain and higher mountain snow for all areas of SW Montana but this will be more on the scattered side, brief showers, and isolated rumbles of thunder. Most mountain ranges locally above 7,000’ could see several inches of new snow out of this storm system with possibly over 6” inches around Yellowstone National Park.

Sunday looks to be the best weather day for outdoor activities this weekend as a High-pressure ridge builds in briefly with warming temperatures and mostly dry conditions.

