Next stronger storm system arrives Sunday into Monday

BOZEMAN – A very weak disturbance is producing some light rain over SW Montana Wednesday afternoon both west and east of the divide. This disturbance will continue to pass through the state tonight and should be gone by Thursday.

A brief warming trend will kick into a higher gear Thursday through Saturday with forecast highs in the 70s and 80s. This will produce rapid snowmelt and force all area river systems to run strong and cold through early next week.

The next stronger storm system to impact SW Montana will arrive Saturday afternoon in western Montana and pass over the divide Sunday. A stronger cold front will bring increasing surface wind gusts along with scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday and cool showers behind the front on Monday.