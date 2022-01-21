Next weather maker arrives Monday

Bozeman – The weekend weather pattern is looking good across Montana with High-pressure building over the region producing a stable atmosphere.

Watch for icy roads in the overnight and early morning hours as melting is producing wet roadways during the day and re-freezing occurring at night.

Temperatures will be near to slightly above normal this weekend and some of the lower valleys could see the lower 40s, especially by Sunday.

The next shot of snow will arrive on Monday. A Canadian clipper will drop through Montana from NE to SW Monday morning through Tuesday morning. Right now, forecast models show a quick shot of snow is likely along the Continental Divide eastward. Just enough snow to produce some wintry travel conditions for Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

Back to High-pressure for the rest of the week and a quiet pattern overall Tuesday through Friday.

Longer range weather models as starting to show a warm core Pacific storm hitting the Pacific NW and pushing into the Northern Rockies for the last couple of days of January. This could produce heavy snow along the Montana/Idaho border and across the Rocky Mountain Front. If you are planning to travel around the 30th and 31st please check the forecast frequently for updates as we get closer to the end of next week.