No change to the drought monitor despite recent rain and snow

BOZEMAN – A chilly pattern has a solid lock over Montana today. A NW flow aloft will continue to produce cooler than normal temperatures and a few mostly mountain snow showers into Friday morning.

The good news is in the weekend forecast. A slow building High-pressure ridge arrives Friday afternoon and by the weekend temperatures will be rising back to near normal levels. Some of you could see the lower 60s again by Sunday.

A cold front will bring a quick shot of cooler air and a few mountain snow showers by Monday but most of next week should be dry and mild.

Every Thursday we get an update on the National and state drought monitors. Unfortunately, no change despite some moderate to heavy wet snow this week. It will take a substantial amount of moisture to see improvements in soil moisture conditions.

The worst drought rating is “exceptional” and that covers Butte to Dillon to Ennis and back up to Bozeman. Although only 22% of the state is rated “exceptional” this covers a large majority of SW Montana.