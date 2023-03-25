One of biggest snow storms of season impacting SW Montana right now

BOZEMAN – An impressive snowstorm is impacting SW Montana Friday night through Sunday night. As of noon on Saturday we are getting numerous reports of heavy snow in the Bozeman and Livingston areas with 1’-2’ feet of lower elevation snow.

It’s still snowing in many places and these totals will continue to climb as this storm is likely to bring steady snowfall through Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service continues a WINTER STORM WARNING for most of SW Montana east of the divide through Sunday evening at midnight. This includes Bozeman, Ennis, Big Sky, West Yellowstone, Livingston to Billings and all mountain passes.

An additional 6”-12” or more of valley snow is possible and another foot or two at higher elevations.

The National Weather Service issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the rest of SW Montana from 6 pm Saturday to midnight Sunday. This includes Butte, Anaconda, Deer Lodge, Dillon, Helena and all mountain passes.

New snow accumulation of 3”-6” for lower valleys and 5”-10” for mountains and passes.

The latest forecast model run as of noon on Saturday shows an additional 8”-12” is possible for Bozeman, Livingston and Ennis through early Monday morning, Dillon 6”-8”, West Yellowstone 4”-6”, Butte 1”-2” although the Advisory has Butte with 3”-6”.

Travel conditions will be hazardous with more snow, wet roads already turning very icy with some snowpacked conditions, areas of blowing snow creating low visibility and drifting especially in rural areas.

Travel is not recommended!