Pacific cold front will pass through Wednesday

BOZEMAN – A Pacific cold front will pass through the state Wednesday producing gusty winds, cooler temperatures and a few thunderstorms.

Ahead of that front a little monsoonal moisture is lifting into southern Beaverhead, Madison, Gallatin counties producing very isolated spotty showers or thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon.

Thunderstorm activity should be more toward the scattered side Wednesday as the cold front pushes through with the best chance for thunderstorms in SW Montana will be east of the divide.

Temperatures will be cooler Wednesday and Thursday but a rapid warm up is expected to begin Friday with above to well above normal temperatures this weekend.