Pacific storm to bring clouds and showers tonight through Saturday morning

BOZEMAN – A lunar eclipse is scheduled for tonight and it will be visible over Montana but the general weather forecast is mostly cloudy. Not the best viewing opportunity but if you are patient enough you might see the eclipse with a few breaks in the clouds.

kbzk

A Pacific storm system continues to follow the Polar Jet Stream through Pacific NW into the Northern Rockies tonight through Saturday morning. This storm system will be much weaker as it pushes into Montana tonight but could produce some minor lower valley rain or snow showers with a better chance for minor snow accumulations over most local mountain ranges.

kbzk

If you plan on traveling Friday through Saturday morning there could be changing road conditions with mountain passes seeing some snow, isolated areas of freezing rain are possible for lower elevations, and if you plan on traveling early Saturday morning to Missoula there could be some patchy valley fog.

Give yourself extra time to travel and be prepared for changing road conditions.