Pattern change with rain and snow begins Wednesday night

Posted at 4:09 AM, Sep 19, 2023
BOZEMAN – A big weather pattern change is about to impact Montana. A slower moving Low-pressure system currently over British Columbia, Canada will sink southward and end up in Southern Idaho by Thursday.

This cut-off Low will bring wrap around bands of moderate rainfall and even mountain snow as cooler Canadian air will sink down into the trough. Snow levels could be as low as 5,000’ but the best chance for accumulating snow will above 6,000’.

Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees cooler than normal with this pattern change especially for daytime highs with the forecast numbers in the 40s and 50s.

By the weekend this storm will begin to exit the region and we will be back under a High-pressure system producing warming temperatures and drier conditions by early next week.

