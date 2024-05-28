Periods of heavy rain possible through Wednesday evening

BOZEMAN – A strong Pacific cold front will produce scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday evening and most of Wednesday across SW Montana.

Some slower moving thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall. The Weather Predicition Center has excessive rainfall potential across western Montana including Butte Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

Excessive rainfall (heavy rainfall) is also possible on Wednesday from Bozeman to Glasgow and Billings to Miles City.

Several rounds of moderate to heavy rain are possible Wednesday east of the divide for SW Montana including Bozeman. There could be a quarter of an inch up to an inch of rainfall Wednesday.

Temperatures will be cooler Wednesday as this cold front passes over Montana and cool enough that snow could develop over higher mountain peaks.

Behind this front temperatures will be chilly through Thursday but begin to moderate by Friday into the weekend.

Next week, temperatures will rise well above normal to begin the new work week.

