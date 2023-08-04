Periods of moderate to heavy rain is in your weekend forecast

BOZEMAN – A very unsettled weather pattern is sitting over the Pacific NW, northern Rockies, and extends into the Dakotas this weekend.

There is a good chance for slow moving showers and thunderstorms capable of producing moderate to heavy rain at times Friday night through Monday. It will not be raining all the time but wrap around bands of moisture will bring periods of moderate to heavy rainfall.

There are no flood highlights up across SW Montana currently but be on the lookout for smaller streams and creeks to rise if we see moderate to heavy rainfall this weekend.

Temperatures will remain cooler than normal this weekend with most forecast highs in the 60s this weekend. That is 20 to 30 degrees cooler than normal for daytime highs, but morning lows will remain near normal.