Pinch of snow is better than no snow

BOZEMAN – Nice to finally see some snow pass through Montana today with light accumulations at lower valleys and several inches at pass level and a lot more over higher peaks.

This pattern change is also producing a slight cooling trend for the rest of this week into the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will likely remain around 10 degrees above normal both at night and during the day.

The next weather maker is expected to pass through central California and head into the central Rockies. An area of Low pressure could spin a little moisture up into southern Beaverhead, Madison, and Gallatin counties with a higher probability of snow across Eastern Idaho into Western Wyoming Tuesday night through Thursday.

By the weekend, a similar pattern could clip the southern half of SW Montana with additional snow potential by the weekend.

