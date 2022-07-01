Watch Now
Pleasant weather to end the week

Posted at 9:28 AM, Jul 01, 2022
Today's Forecast: Expect light wind and sunny skies for your Thursday. Highs will top out in the 70s and low 80s for the afternoon. Winds will stay between 5-10 mph with mainly clear skies through the afternoon and early evening. Winds will pick up slightly for the evening between 10-20 mph.

BOZEMAN: High: 76; Low: 48. Light winds and clear skies will dominate the afternoon.

BUTTE: High: 75; Low: 48. Comfortable conditions and sunny skies are expected for the day with a light northwest wind between 5-10 mph.

DILLON: High: 78; Low: 45. Bright sunshine with a few afternoon clouds a light westerly wind.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 74; Low: 38. Slight chill is in the air for the morning with a quick warm-up into the middle 70s by the afternoon.

