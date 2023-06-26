Pockets of heavy rain Late Monday

Today's Forecast:

Southwest Montana will once again see afternoon and evening thunderstorms rumble across the region. Highs will generally stay in the upper 60s and low 70s with a few storms bringing small hail and gusty wind. Our biggest concerns for the region will likely be the potential for localized flooding. Showers will fade before midnight.

BOZEMAN: High: 73; Low: 50. Afternoon thunderstorms are likely today with periods of heavy rain with gusty wind and small hail. Showers will fade through the evening.

BUTTE: High: 68; Low: 45. Thunderstorms are likely to develop through the early and middle afternoon bringing pockets of heavy rain into the evening. Local flooding is possible with a few of these storms.

DILLON: High: 69; Low: 46. Area thunderstorms are likely to pick up this afternoon through the early evening.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 70; Low: 39. Temperatures will warm up quickly for the day and will bring scattered thunderstorms through the afternoon and early evening.