Quick shot of rain or snow is coming Tuesday afternoon

BOZEMAN – The next weather maker will arrive Tuesday afternoon with increasing valley rain or snow and accumulating mountain snow showers.

Before that cold front arrives, a warm SW flow aloft will keep temperatures near to slightly above normal tonight into most of Tuesday. After the cold front passes through temperatures were be trending cooler for Wednesday.

Snow is likely above 6,000’ with 2”-4” possible Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning. This will bring some wintry travel conditions for higher mountain passes locally. Lower valleys could see a rain/snow mix with the cold front. It should be a quick shot of moisture but because this front is arriving late into the day wet roadways could turn icy Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning even at lower elevations.

The other impact this front will bring is stronger surface wind gusts. By Tuesday afternoon WSW winds sustained between 10 to 20 mph with occasional gusts 30 to 50 mph. Strongest wind gusts will be in high wind prone areas east of the divide.

If you are making plans for St. Patrick’s Day fun locally the weather pattern should be fantastic on Thursday with mostly sunny skies, cool morning lows and mild afternoon highs.