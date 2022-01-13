Quick shot of snow Thursday night

BOZEMAN - A little clipper system will drop through the state mostly east of the divide tonight producing a quick shot of snow and some localized wind gusts.

Right now, the area of greatest concern is in the central mountain ranges between Great Falls and White Sulphur Spring. Snow totals will be a little higher here compared to the rest of the region.

Cooler temperatures will return behind this front Friday but by the weekend we should see temperatures rise slightly above normal into next week.

The National Weather Service has a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY up from 8 pm tonight to 11 am Friday for the Little Belt Mountains with 1”-4” possible and higher elevations could see higher amounts. Wind gusts to 35 mph are possible and could produce some blowing snow.

SW Montana east of the divide will see some light snow tonight with a minor impact on travel conditions for your Friday morning commute over Bozeman Pass to Billings. This storm will be gone by Friday afternoon with improved travel conditions.