Quiet weather pattern ahead

BOZEMAN – This is just the beginning of a quiet weather pattern that should stretch through next week and possibly through the Christmas holidays.

Patchy valley fog did develop overnight especially in the Butte area and the fog finally began to lift by 1 pm Wednesday. Patchy valley fog is possible again Wednesday night into Thursday morning and this is the only travel hazard in the short-term forecast.

Looking toward the weekend and next week the pattern will be warming up. Temperatures should be well above normal with forecast highs in the 40s and a few lower 50s are possible. Morning lows will also be running a good 10 degrees or more above normal this weekend and all of next week.