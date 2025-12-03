Rain or snow and freezing rain in the forecast

BOZEMAN - A long fetch of moisture will follow the Polar Jet Stream through the Pacific NW into Montana Thursday through Saturday.

Temperatures will remain near to slightly above normal for this time of year with increasing moisture.

The problem with this type of weather pattern is mixed precipitation is possible for lower valleys. Rain or snow and possible pockets of freezing rain will bring difficult travel conditions at all levels Thursday through Saturday.

Most mountain ranges should see some beneficial heavy wet snow at times over the next 3 days.

There will be a slight break Sunday but more mild and wet weather conditions will develop next week. Temperatures could reach the lower 40s through the lower 50s next week and with increasing moisture valleys could see rain or at times a rain/snow mix.

