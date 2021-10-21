Rain or snow is possible with a cold front Saturday morning

BOZEMAN – NOAA issued their official winter weather outlook today. A double dip La Nina is forecasted. This means colder than normal sea surface temperatures are building along the equatorial Pacific. This is the second winter season in a row for a La Nina pattern.

The general outlook for SW Montana is colder than normal this winter and above normal precipitation. If this occurs, we should see some drought relief. However, I caution that the current drought we are in is because of the disappointing late winter and dry spring of 2021.

It is vital for future water needs to see a healthy snowpack by the end of March and normal rainy season in April, May, and June. If the rainy season is falls short despite a good snowpack we could see water shortages again next summer. For now, we are hopeful for a good winter season with plenty of mountain snow.

Speaking of active weather, we are heading into an active weather pattern this weekend and most of next week across the western U.S.

Numerous storms will bring widespread rain and snow from California to the Pacific NW and some of those storms should produce scattered rain or snow over western and SW Montana.