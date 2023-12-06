Rain, snow, and wind in your Thursday forecast for SW Montana

BOZEMAN – Unseasonably warm and dry weather will be ending tonight as a Pacific storm system begins to push through Montana.

Look for increasing areas of rain, snow and wind as a cold front pass through and behind that cold front temperatures will be trending colder.

Lower valleys could see a mix of rain and snow out of this storm and mountains and passes will see periods of snow and blowing snow producing difficult travel conditions Thursday into Friday.

One area of concern is the Madison and Gallatin mountain ranges and down into Yellowstone National Park. Moderate to heavy snow is possible especially above 6,000’ with higher peaks possibly picking up over a foot of snow.

The National Weather Service has a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY up for mountain in Madison and Gallatin counties from midnight Wednesday to 9 pm Thursday.

kbzk

2”-4” of snow is possible at pass level and lower, above pass level 4”-8” is possible with locally heavy snow in favored upslope areas. Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph are possible and there could be blowing snow and low visibility travel conditions.

The National Weather Service has a WINTER STORM WARNING up for Yellowstone National Park from 11 pm Wednesday to 11 pm Thursday.

kbzk

North entrance to YNP could see 2”-4” of snow with the rest of the park 4”-10” is possible. Higher elevations of the park could see over a foot of snow especially in the Pitchstone Plateau.

The Livingston area remains under a WIND ADVISORY until 9 am Thursday with peak wind gusts up to or over 60 mph.