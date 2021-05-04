Rapid warm up Thursday and snow is coming by the weekend

BOZEMAN – A weak disturbance continues to produce scattered showers, a few rumbles, and higher mountain Tuesday afternoon. This disturbance will track to the east and should be exiting the region by Wednesday morning.

High-pressure will rebuild over the region beginning Wednesday with a rapid warm up through Thursday. In fact, look for widespread upper 60s to mid 70s by Thursday.

The next weather maker will arrive on Friday. A Pacific cold front will kick off a cooling trend Friday with scattered showers and gusty winds and watch for a few isolated thunderstorms.

Behind that front a slower moving upper-level Low will spin into the region and this will lock us into a much colder weather pattern with rain or snow and more wind.

Forecast models are not in good alignment for snow totals today so there is still a lot of uncertainty and snow totals this weekend for mountains and valleys, but most models are showing around a quarter of an inch to 1.5” of moisture is possible Friday through Tuesday. There will most likely be some slushy snow accumulations for lower valleys and a better chance for snow and ice over mountain passes Saturday night into Sunday.