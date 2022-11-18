Record cold Friday morning

BOZEMAN – Friday morning lows shattering records for Butte, Belgrade, and Dillon. Teens and 20s below zero across SW Montana with the coldest morning low reported so far in West Yellowstone with –25 degrees below zero.

KBZK

Temperatures have been very slow to warm up Friday afternoon due to the extremely cold start but the forecast for Saturday morning is not nearly as cold compared to Friday morning.

Saturday morning lows should fall into the single digits to teens below zero and by Sunday morning near zero or slightly below zero.

KBZK

KBZK

A slow warming trend begins Saturday afternoon with forecast highs approaching normal levels around 40 degrees by the end of next week.

The forecast for the Brawl of the Wild continues to be dry and cold. Saturday morning temperatures at Bozeman MSU should be around zero by 7 to 8 am or slightly below zero. A light 5 to 10 mph breeze will create wind chill values between –10 to –20 below zero at Bobcat Stadium in the early morning hours. Temperatures are expected to warm into the teens by noon and mid to upper 20s during the game. Mostly sunny and cold is the base forecast. Dress for the cold weather.