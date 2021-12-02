Record highs again Thursday

BOZEMAN – Breaking record highs for the second day in a row and for the third time in less than a week over SW Montana.

Thursday afternoon temperatures surpassed record highs by 1 pm Thursday. I’ll have the official highs for the day tonight at 5:30 pm and 10 pm on KXLF and KBZK.

A slow cooling trend begins Friday and near normal temperatures to slightly above normal temperatures will return late weekend into most of next week.

The latest forecast models show an increasing chance of rain or snow moving into Northern Montana Friday night and slowly sinking southward by Sunday reaching SW Montana.

Mountains should see several inches of snow by Sunday into early next week.