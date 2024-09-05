Ridge pattern locked into place through early next week

BOZEMAN – A blocking High-pressure ridge will keep the regional weather pattern warm to hot and dry. The stable atmospheric conditions will also trap wildfire smoke over the region with the worst air quality likely to be across the western half Montana through the weekend.

Extreme heat is also lingering over the Pacific NW and Northern Idaho with 90s to lower 100s possible Friday and Saturday. There is a Heat Advisory up for the regional listed above through the weekend.

Temperatures across SW Montana will likely stay around 5 to 10 degrees above normal for the next 5 to 7 days. Forecast highs are mostly in the lower to mid 80’s with a few isolated hot spots reaching the lower 90s.

The next cool down with some moisture won’t be until Thursday of next week.