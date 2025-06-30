Rumbles return for the 4th of July

BOZEMAN – Monsoon season returns this week with increased thunderstorms activity especially across SW Montana.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon mostly South of I-90 and most storms should be weak, but some thunderstorms could produce brief heavy rain, small hail, frequent lightning and gusts outflow wind.

Isolated storms are also possible Wednesday but the main storm threat will arrive Thursday with the highest probability for afternoon thunderstorms on the 4th of July.

Temperatures will be hot for a few days with afternoon highs in the 90s, but once the thunderstorms develop Thursday into Friday, afternoon highs will be cooler between the mid 70s to the mid 80s.

