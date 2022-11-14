Scattered light snow for Monday

Today's Forecast: Scattered light snow showers are on tap for southwest Montana for your Monday. Most of the heaviest snow accumulation will be east of the continental divide, and even that will be minimal for total accumulation. Most of the models are indicating less than an inch of total accumulation by the evening for our eastern county and trace amounts west of the divide. Highs will struggle into the 20s for the afternoon with light wind between 5-10 mph out of the northwest.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather

BOZEMAN: High: 25; Low: 11. Spotty snow showers are likely with light accumulation less than 1 inch with locally higher amounts possible.

BUTTE: High: 29; Low: 5. A few light snowflakes are possible for the morning with a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon.

DILLON: High: 29; Low: 5. Cold with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 27; Low: -1. A few light snow showers are likely for the afternoon with limited accumulation through the afternoon.