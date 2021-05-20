Scattered rain and snow continue for your Thursday in SW Montana

Today's Forecast:We continue to see scattered rain and snow in southwest Montana this morning. We are seeing accumulating snow along the continental divide and west of the divide with rain mixing with snow east of the divide including Bozeman during the morning. Highs will stay in the low and middle 40s for the afternoon with scattered showers expected through the evening and overnight hours. Some lower valleys will see minor accumulations through early Friday morning.

BOZEMAN: High: 47; Low: 31. Rain mixing with snow through the morning hours with mainly rain during the afternoon. Our showers will continue tonight with a change to snow by early Friday morning.

BUTTE: High: 44; Low: 26. Snow showers will continue through the noon hour with a mix through the early afternoon.

DILLON: High: 50; Low: 32. Scattered rain showers with an occasional snowflake mixing in for the morning with light rain through the afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 51; Low: 34. Pockets of rain with an occasional snowflake possible at times. Showers will be lighter than most of the region.