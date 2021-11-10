Watch
Scattered rain and snow to continue through the end of the week

Posted at 12:51 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 14:51:58-05

BOZEMAN – The weather pattern appears to be active through Friday possibly into Saturday morning for SW Montana. A series of systems will pass through the state with next shot of snow arriving by Thursday morning and a warmer core system producing areas of rain or snow Friday into Saturday morning.

If you are planning to travel in the next 2 to 3 days, be prepared for possible wintry road conditions especially over area mountain passes. Icy roads, some gusty winds, rain and snow with a slight chance for a few isolated areas of freezing rain.

Temperatures are still expected to warm by the end of the week and shoot above normal this weekend possibly reaching the mid 50s locally.

Forecast models are still hinting toward a pattern change arriving late next week with much colder temperatures. There is a lot of uncertainty on precipitation with the colder air so please check in with me for updates in the coming days.

