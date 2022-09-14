Scattered showers and thunderstorms to continue into Thursday and Friday

BOZEMAN – Despite rainfall thick wildfire smoke continues to blanket the region and air quality alerts continue over most of the western half of the state.

An AIR QUALITY ALERT continues until further notice from Kalispell to Yellowstone National Park. At 12:30 pm Wednesday air quality ratings are holding in the unhealthy for sensitive groups for Butte, Bozeman, and Dillon.

Look for additional showers and thunderstorms to pass through the region Thursday afternoon into early Thursday evening. Stronger thunderstorms should be east of the divide frequent lightning, gusty winds and hopefully rainfall.

Friday looks very interesting as a disturbance spins up into SW Montana Friday morning through Friday afternoon producing more widespread rain and possibly some very high mountain snow.

This unsettled weather pattern will follow us into the weekend and a much cooler pattern is anticipated for the middle of next week.