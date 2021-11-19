Watch
Scattered showers for Friday and a look at Thanksgiving

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Forecast
Posted at 8:37 AM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 10:37:48-05

Today's Forecast: Temperatures are climbing slightly through the region for your Friday with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers as highs top out near 50°. Most showers will be light in the form of rain for the valleys with a rain/snow mix possible during the morning and switching to snow overnight. Mountains in the region will pick up most of the snow with anywhere between 2”-6” of snow. Trace amounts are possible in the valleys by Saturday morning.

BOZEMAN: High: 48; Low: 27. Scattered rain showers are likely in the region with a mix of rain/snow for the evening. Accumulations will be limited for the overnight. Wind will stay out of the southwest between 10-20 mph.

BUTTE: High: 46; Low: 20. Spotty mix of rain and snow for the morning with light showers lingering into the evening and overnight.

DILLON: High: 46; Low: 22 Look for a slight chance of a few showers for the afternoon with a west wind between 10-20 mph.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 34; Low: 21. Light snow likely through the day with up to 1”-2” of snow possible.

THANKSGIVING OUTLOOK:
Another cold airmass will move into the region Tuesday into Wednesday and leave our temperatures chilly for your Thanksgiving. While we are not expecting a significant storm to produce substantial snow at this point, we are keeping an eye on mountain passes leading up to Thanksgiving.

