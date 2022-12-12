Scattered snow and persistent cold temperatures

Today's Forecast: Scattered snow showers are expected for your Monday. Temperatures are expected to fall through the day with periodic bands of snow. Winds will stay out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

BOZEMAN: High: 20; Low: 4. Spotty snow showers will move through the region with temperatures continue to fall through the day. Accumulation should be between 1”-3” by the early evening.

BUTTE: High: 20; Low: 2. Slick roads for the morning with light snow possible through the day. Accumulations are expected to stay between 1”-2”.

DILLON: High: 20; Low: 4. Spotty snow showers are expected with light accumulation through the afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 27; Low: -1. Spotty snow showers are expected with extremely cold temperatures for the evening.