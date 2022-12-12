Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Scattered snow and persistent cold temperatures

Snow accumulation.jpg
KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather
Snow accumulation.jpg
Posted at 8:26 AM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 10:26:05-05

Today's Forecast: Scattered snow showers are expected for your Monday. Temperatures are expected to fall through the day with periodic bands of snow. Winds will stay out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

BOZEMAN: High: 20; Low: 4. Spotty snow showers will move through the region with temperatures continue to fall through the day. Accumulation should be between 1”-3” by the early evening.

BUTTE: High: 20; Low: 2. Slick roads for the morning with light snow possible through the day. Accumulations are expected to stay between 1”-2”.

DILLON: High: 20; Low: 4. Spotty snow showers are expected with light accumulation through the afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 27; Low: -1. Spotty snow showers are expected with extremely cold temperatures for the evening.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch original reports from MTN News