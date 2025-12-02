Scattered snow continues into Wednesday morning

BOZEMAN – A weak disturbance will continue to produce scattered light snow showers over Montana with the higher probability of measurable snow east of the divide.

Winter Weather Advisories are up east of the divide through 5 am Wednesday. Plan on wintry travel conditions Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as wet roads will likely turn icy with additional areas of light snow.

A brief break in the pattern arrives Wednesday afternoon with a little sunshine helping to melt some of the road snow.

The next weather maker arrives Thursday with scattered light snow showers, but a stronger disturbance will arrive Friday with a higher probability of valley and mountain through Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures next week will be on the rise with possible upper 40s to lower 50s.

