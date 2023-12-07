Scattered snow to continue into Friday for SW Montana

BOZEMAN – A blast of wintry weather passing through Montana Thursday as a cold front is moving into Eastern Montana Thursday afternoon.

A cooler NW flow behind the cold front to produce near normal temperatures through Saturday. There could be lingering pockets of snow with light accumulations possible for most mountain passes. As temperatures fall below freezing there will be areas of ice and black ice on roadways Thursday night and again Friday morning and evening. Plan on extra travel time and please slow down.

Another round of mountain snow is in the forecast Saturday night into Sunday morning and again Sunday night into Monday morning. This system could impact travel conditions late weekend into early next week.