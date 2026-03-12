Semis and campers tipped over by high winds in central Montana

An intense windstorm is hitting Montana on Thursday. Wind gusts have now topped 79 miles per hour in Great Falls, which is stronger than the peak wind gusts during the windstorms on December 17th and March 8th.

If you have storm damage photos to share, send them to weather@krtv.com.

Anthony Toeckes sent in this photo of his camper that was parked in his driveway between Great Falls and Belt. It was toppled over by wind gusts over 70 mph.

Anthony Toeckes

Judith Basin County Sheriff's Office has been dealing with several blow-overs of campers and semis near Windham and Stanford. This is where winds have been gusting to nearly 80 mph.

Judith Basin County Sheriff's Office

These damaging wind gusts will continue for the next several hours, but a cold front will push south across the area later on this evening putting an end to the high winds.