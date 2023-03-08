Several chances for mountain snow through next week

BOZEMAN – Low pressure continues to develop just off the Pacific NW coast. The first of two such storms is falling apart as it moves in-land and could produce some light snow over SW Montana Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. This storm will reorganize over the Dakotas and produce widespread from eastern Montana through Minnesota Thursday into Friday.

A second Low will dig southward and roll inland over California pushing a tremendous amount of moisture into that state Thursday into Friday. As this storm lifts to the NE it will weaken considerably but this storm should produce widespread mountain snow over Idaho and SW Montana Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. This system is considerably warmer and that means lower valleys could see a rain/snow mix Friday afternoon.

Temperatures should warm up with this second system Friday and cool slightly over the weekend. Ahead of the next storm system temperatures could rise into the 40s and lower 50s Monday into Tuesday but cool slightly below normal again by next Wednesday.