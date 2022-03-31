Several fronts to bring showers and wind into next week

BOZEMAN – Nice to see another round of rain and snow today, mostly east of the divide, as we need an active Spring pattern to replenish mountain snowpack.

The next front will arrive on Saturday afternoon and hopefully more valley rain and mountain snow will develop over SW Montana but also plan on stronger surface winds as this cold front will be a little stronger.

KBZK

A third cold front will arrive Monday night into Tuesday and there is a good chance for mountain snow but a lower probability for valley moisture. This front will also produce stronger surface winds by Tuesday.

Forecast models have been consistent with a rapid warming trend late next week. As we head into the second weekend of April temperatures could jump into the 60s with a few lower 70s. This might sound wonderful, but this will continue to melt precious snowpack.