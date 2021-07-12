Severe storm slams Big Sandy area

GREAT FALLS — A powerful thunderstorm rocked the town of Big Sandy on Sunday afternoon, with winds gusts of greater than 60 miles per hour and large hail.

Amber Wilford told KRTV: "There were entire trees down all over town and clean up was difficult but the town came together. It hailed pretty good and broke windows all over as well. Plus, power was down for about 2 hours or so. There’s only 500 folks here and most of us were driving around helping each other. There is roof damage to the Elementary here too. It was very bizarre."

There were also reports of several semi trucks being blown over and downed power lines.

We have not received any reports of serious injuries.