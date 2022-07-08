Severe thunderstorm WATCH issued for SW Montana through 10 pm Friday

BOZEMAN – The National Weather Service issued a new batch of Severe Thunderstorm Watches through 10 pm Friday night.

This includes all of SW Montana both west and east of the divide. This also includes all of western Montana and up into the central counties of the state.

What does this mean? Watches cover large areas and go out longer in time. This means that within the watch area severe damaging thunderstorms are possible. This does not mean every square inch within the watch area will see severe damaging thunderstorms.

The atmosphere is highly unstable again this afternoon and thunderstorms have been developing over central Idaho and lifting to the NE. As these storms continue to track to the NE they grow and mature and some will strengthen to produce outflow peak wind gusts over 60 mph and a few storms with strong updrafts could produce large damaging hail up to 1” or greater in diameter.

Some thunderstorms will also produce brief heavy rain which could lead to minor flooding in poor drainage areas and ponding on roadways which will be a travel hazard.

Most storms should diminish after sunset.