Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 PM Tuesday

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for much of SW Montana through 10 PM on Tuesday. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued when conditions are right for storms to produce 58 MPH winds and at least 1" hail. Those conditions exist for the afternoon and evening.

We have had several storm cells form and warnings issued through the afternoon, and expect to see some of these storms continue to produce gusty winds in excess of 60 mph. Once we see these storms roll through, we will see our chances of severe storms reduce dramatically. Many of the counties under a watch could see the watch expired before 10 PM.

If you are in the path of one of these storms, you should seek shelter indoors immediately. These storms will bring heavy rain, damaging wind, and small to moderate hail as well as frequent lightning.