Severe winter weather first comes the snow, then the bitter cold

BOZEMAN – Severe winter weather will continue to impact the entire state of Montana Sunday evening through most of next week.

This is a very complex weather pattern with several different severe weather elements.

First is the Arctic front digging southward colliding with Pacific moisture producing widespread snow Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. Ahead of the front, temperatures Sunday afternoon have been above freezing and road surface temperatures are warm. This is causing falling snow to melt and wet roads will be extremely icy with flash freezing overnight as the Arctic air continues to push southward and a rapid temperature drop will create dangerous travel conditions.

The National Weather Service has a WINTER STORM WARNING for valleys and mountains and passes through 11 am Monday morning for most of SW Montana.

Snow accumulations of 2”-6” for most valleys and 6”-12” for most mountains and passes is likely according to the National Weather Service.

kbzk

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is up for the rest of Montana through 11 am Monday morning.

Snow accumulations of 2”-4” for valleys and up to or over 6” for mountains and passes.

kbzk

kbzk

After the snow ends and skies clear temperatures will be falling between –10 to –25 below zero Tuesday, Wednesday, and possibly Thursday morning. Wind chill values could be colder than –30 below zero in the early morning hours.

This will be a dangerous time for young livestock, and it could be extremely dangerous to be out of doors for an extended period of time.