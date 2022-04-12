Severe winter weather to continue into Tuesday evening

BOZEMAN – Severe winter weather continues to play out as expected with travel impacts for all area mountain passes and some lower valleys.

kbzk

The combination of strong surface winds is creating considerable areas of blowing snow and low visibility with severe driving conditions reported from MDT in SW Montana.

The National Weather Service continues a WINTER STORM WARNING through Wednesday morning east of the divide for SW Montana and until Noon on Tuesday west of the divide.

Additional areas of light to moderate snow along with continued gusty will produce areas of blowing and drifting and hazardous travel conditions.

kbzk

The National Weather Service also continues a BLIZZARD WARNING for far eastern Montana and into North Dakota through Thursday.

kbzk

Travel conditions east of Miles City will be extremely dangerous and road closures are likely.