Severe winter weather to grip Montana Tuesday through the weekend

BOZEMAN – Here we go with a very active weather pattern for the rest of the week, into the weekend, and possibly extending into early next week.

There will be extremely hazardous travel conditions and at times deadly conditions.

The next Pacific storm will pass through Tuesday with another round of valley and mountain snow. This storm will have a powerful cold front that will produce strong to damaging wind gusts. The combination of strong surface winds, falling snow, along with powdery ground snow will bring considerable areas of blowing and drifting snow and greatly reduced visibility.

There are numerous winter weather advisories, winter storm warnings and high wind warnings up across Montana and the region from Tuesday into Wednesday.

If that wasn’t dramatic enough, an Arctic cold front drops in from Canada Wednesday evening producing extremely cold temperatures by Thursday with below zero lows, dangerously cold wind chill values by Friday and Saturday and more snow.