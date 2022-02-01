Short blast of extreme cold and snow for Montana

BOZEMAN – A blast of extreme cold and snow to impact most of Montana Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

Arctic air is digging down into the state and will produce below zero air temperatures by Wednesday morning and extremely cold wind chill values by early Wednesday morning.

SW Montana could see feels like temperatures between –5 to –30 degrees below zero by Wednesday morning. Limit your exposure to the extreme cold as much as possible tomorrow.

There is some lingering moisture over the region as well and as the cold air digs southward the atmosphere will lose most of the moisture and produce areas of snow. Snow squalls and snow bands will bring short intense bursts of snow tonight into Wednesday morning at all levels.

The National Weather Service has a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY up now through 8 am Wednesday morning for most of western, central, and SW counties.

kbzk

Snow accumulations around 1”-4” is likely for most lower valleys and 2”-5” for mountain passes. Keep in mind this is not just a snowstorm, the combination of snow, low visibility, blowing snow, and Arctic air with extremely cold wind chills will produce hazardous conditions tonight into Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service has a WIND CHILL ADVISORY up for the hi-line region now through Wednesday late morning. Feels like temperatures down to –30 below zero or colder are possible tonight.

kbzk

Good news, a warm front will begin to push through the state on Thursday afternoon and produce a slow warming trend through the weekend into next week. Forecast highs could again jump above normal next week.