Showers and thunderstorms continue into Wednesday evnening

BOZEMAN – A weak upper-level Low is spinning over SW Montana this afternoon producing scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the slower moving thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rainfall and that in turn could lead to localized areas of flash flooding.

The National Weather Service extended the FLOOD WATCH through Wednesday evening, and it includes a small part of SW Montana. Northern Gallatin, Northern Park, Meagher, and a small portion of Broadwater counties have the highest probability of flash flooding.

This disturbance should begin to exit our region later tonight with a slight chance of a pop-up thunderstorm Thursday. High pressure begins to dominate the weather pattern by Friday through the weekend producing warming and drying conditions.