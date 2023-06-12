Showers and thunderstorms continue over SW Montana

BOZEMAN – June continues to be an impressive month for moisture. For the first 12 days of the month total precipitation is running around 1.5” to 3.25” across most of SW Montana. There are some exceptions like Dillon with only around 0.75” so far.

A Low-pressure system to our south continues to wrap bands of showers and thunderstorms over SW Montana from East to West. Some of the slower moving thunderstorms could produce areas of heavy rain today and into Tuesday.

A Pacific cold front will pass through in the early morning hours on Wednesday, and this could again bring some showers and thunderstorms to Montana, but this will also produce a cool pattern for the rest of the week.