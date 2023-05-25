Showers and thunderstorms continue through the weekend

BOZEMAN – We are stuck in this wonderful pattern of cool temperatures and more daily scattered showers and thunderstorms.

May has been a month of drier than normal conditions so we desperately need a boost in the precipitation department as we head into June.

May and June are the wettest months on average and it’s critical that we see widespread soaking moisture to avoid growing drought and an early start to fire season.

The current pattern will persist into the weekend and possibly into next week, but temperatures will once again climb above normal by the middle of next week.