Showers and thunderstorms over SW Montana for the 4th

BOZEMAN – A south to SW flow aloft is paving the way for monsoonal moisture to lift into higher latitudes and this will continue to produce scattered thunderstorms through the 4th of July.

Most thunderstorms should be weak to moderate in strength, but a few could be strong to severe. Some storms could be capable of producing large damaging hail, and/or damaging wind gusts.

Another side effect of this pattern will be frequent lightning strikes that will likely produce new wildfire starts.

Unfortunately, this pattern will reach its peak on the 4th of July. Look for a large wave of storms to pass through SW Montana Friday late morning into the early afternoon with scattered hit and miss thunderstorms Friday afternoon into Friday evening.

For Butte’s 3rd of July fireworks show Thursday night the latest forecast models show skies clearing by 10:30 pm Thursday evening but if there are any diminishing thunderstorms around surface winds could be gusty.

