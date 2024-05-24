BOZEMAN – A weak disturbance will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to SW Montana Saturday afternoon and evening. There could be some higher mountain snow showers Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

East of the divide looks more favorable for showers and thunderstorms Saturday but a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible west of the divide.

Temperatures will remain near to slightly cooler than normal this weekend. The best weather day for SW Montana this holiday weekend will be Monday.

Temperatures should moderate nicely into the 70s early next week.