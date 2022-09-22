Showers and thunderstorms through early this evening

BOZEMAN – Widespread reports of rain from last evening through Thursday afternoon and we are not done yet with this storm system.

Low-pressure moved up into far western Montana Thursday morning and should slowly spin to the east or NE through the early evening hours Thursday and exit the region entirely by Friday morning.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will redevelop locally especially the northern half of SW Montana and some of the thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rainfall. Not everyone will see periods of moderate to heavy rain with the best chance for hefty showers will be along the I-90 corridor.

Higher mountain snow is still possible after sunset tonight, but accumulations should be on the light side and mostly above 7,000’. Any snow that accumulates should melt away by Friday afternoon.

The pattern will shift back to warmer and drier than normal one by late this weekend into most of next week. Temperatures should rise into the 70s and a few lower 80s are possible.