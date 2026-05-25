Showers and thunderstorms to return Tuesday and Wednesday

BOZEMAN – High pressure will begin to break down Tuesday as a new Pacific storm digs into the Pacific NW and creates a stronger SW flow aloft for western Montana.

This will create scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Wednesday mainly late afternoon through early evening hours.

Some slower moving thunderstorms could bring brief heavy rain but with thunderstorm activity not everyone will have that chance for good moisture.

Far western and NW Montana has the higher probability for showers and thunderstorms out of this storm system but across SW Montana there could be some wet weather.

The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk for possible strong to severe thunderstorm activity across western,central and SW Montana. Some storms (not all) could produce damaging outflow wind gusts and/or damaging large size hail.

