Showers, cooler, and wildfire smoke for your Wednesday

BOZEMAN – High-pressure is the dominant weather pattern over the region right now with some mid-level moisture producing late day isolated thunderstorms.

There is a Canadian cold front digging southward out of northern Alberta. This weak cold front will drop through Montana overnight into Wednesday and should produce scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Between Butte and Bozeman look for light rain around your morning commute.

The other odd thing about this frontal passage is that it could open the door for wildfire smoke drop in behind the front. There are large out of control wildfires burning in northern Alberta. Air quality is not expected to be a concern but look for hazy skies and cooler temperatures Wednesday.

Beginning Thursday High-pressure should strengthen and we are anticipating a warm and dry pattern heading into the weekend. Temperatures could be 15 to 25 degrees above normal by this weekend.